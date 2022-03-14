Woman hides in cupboard after being threatened in Dunstable by three men with a machete

A woman hid inside a cupboard after three men, who had threatened to hurt her with a machete, entered her home.

The incident took place last Monday (March 7) in Burr Street, Dunstable at approximately 12.30pm.

The men arrived at her address in a black Vauxhall Vectra and said they'd injure her with a large machete if she did not let them in.

The victim hid inside the cupboard while the men entered the flat.

The suspects are described as, one black man around 5ft 4ins tall, one Asian man around 5ft 11ins tall and another man around 6ft tall with long dreadlocks.

PC Stuart King, investigating, said: “We are keen to review any personal CCTV footage leading into the area and speak to witnesses who may have been in the vicinity at the time to help identify the offenders.

“This was an unacceptable incident on a woman in her own home. We need people’s help to get dangerous individuals like this who pose a serious threat off the streets."

If you have any information to support the Bedfordshire Police enquiry, call 101 or use the force’s online reporting centre and quote 40/13181/22.