Woman hospitalised with serious injuries after Luton crash

A woman has been hospitalised with serious injuries after car crash in Luton's Ashcroft Road.

At around 6.30pm on Monday evening (October 25), officers were called to a collision between a silver Citroen, a silver Nissan Navara and a stationary black Mazda.

The passenger in the Citroen, a woman in her 50s, was taken to hospital where she is in a critical but stable condition. A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Officers are now appealing for information.

Sergeant Aaron Murphy, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “This was a serious collision which took place at a busy time of day and left a woman in hospital.

“We’d like to speak with anyone who has information on the incident or who may have dashcam footage which captured events leading up to the collision.”