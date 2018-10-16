Woman in critical condition after she was hit by a car in Luton

A woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition after she was hit by a car in Luton yesterday afternoon (Monday).

At 4.10pm, emergency services were called to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a car on Hitchin Road, Luton.

The woman has been taken to hospital in a critical condition and the road was closed between High Town Road and Jubilee Street.

Sergeant Will Hood from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this collision to get in touch to help us establish what happened.

“The road will remain closed while we deal with the scene and we thank motorists for their patience.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting Operation Galaxy.