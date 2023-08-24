A woman in her 60s had her jewellery stolen while on a walk in Luton on Monday (August 21).

The victim had been approached by a man at around 1.30pm, on the roundabout between Leamington Road and Quantock Rise in Luton. He robbed a gold necklace and an earring and made off on his black bicycle after a pedestrian intervened.

The man has been described by the victim as white, 5ft 5ins and slim. He is said to have white patches on his cheeks and forehead, which may potentially be the result of a skin condition. He may be seen on or with a black bicycle.

PC James Wagstaff said: “We know a member of the public intervened and helped the victim following the robbery but there may have been other passers-by who also witnessed the incident. Please come forward so we can progress this investigation.”