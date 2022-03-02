Woman in her 80s dies following five-vehicle collision in Luton church car park

A woman in her 80s has lost her life after a five-vehicle collision in the car park of a Luton church.

Officers investigating the crash at the weekend are appealing for information.

Police were called just after 11am on Sunday (February 27) to Sacred Heart Church in Ashcroft Road.

Emergency services attended the scene and the woman, who was the driver of one of the vehicles, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but sadly passed away on Monday.

Sergeant Timothy Davies, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends, who sadly lost her life in this tragic incident. Her family are being supported by specially trained officers.

“We are trying to piece together the circumstances of what happened and are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of the car park and saw anything, or anyone who may have dashcam footage, to come forward. Any information will help us with our enquires.”