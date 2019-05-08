Woman jailed after racist attack on doctor at Luton & Dunstable Hospital

A woman has been jailed for ten weeks after racially abusing and attacking a doctor at Luton & Dunstable Hospital.

Sherry Myers, 38, of Yeovil Road, Luton, appeared at Luton Magistrates Court on Friday, May 3, and pleaded guilty to racially aggravated common assault.

L&D Hospital exteriors, photographed in 2011.'wk 12 LH JR ENGPNL00120130319155320

The incident occurred on October 31 last year when she visited the outpatient ward with her partner and became angry when he was refused medication.

She used racially abusive language towards a doctor and was told to leave the ward by security guards due to her behaviour.

As she left, Myers barged into the doctor causing him to stumble. As well as the prison sentence, she also received a fine of £115.

Chief Inspector Andy Southam said: “We are very pleased Myers received a prison sentence, as we take hate crime very seriously and do not tolerate people being abused or attacked because of their identity.

“Everyone should have the right to live free from fear or harassment. Hate crimes are based on ignorance, prejudice, discrimination and hate and have no place in our society.

“We are also pleased the Magistrate took a zero tolerance approach to violence against NHS staff. Doctors and nurses should be able to come to work without fear of violence, abuse or harassment from patients and their relatives.”

For further information about hate crime visit www.bedfordshire.police.uk/information-and-services/Crime/Hate-crime-and-hate-incidents.P