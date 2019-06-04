Woman robbed by men in white van in Caddington

Officers investigating a robbery in Caddington on Sunday, June 2, are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At around 5.45pm a woman was walking in Millfield Road when she was approached by two men driving a large white transit van.

One of the men reached out of the window and grabbed the victim’s necklace, causing her to sustain injuries which required hospital treatment.

Detective Constable Daniel Matcham, who is investigating, said: “This was a disgusting, brazen robbery in broad daylight.

“This kind of behaviour won’t be tolerated and we are appealing for anyone who saw a white van in the area at the time to come forward.”

> If you have any information about the incident call DC Matcham on 101, quoting incident number 40/31335/19, or visit the force’s online reporting centre.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.