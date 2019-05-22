Woman's terror as man points gun at her in Luton park after their dogs fight

A woman was left terrified after a man pointed a gun at her in a Luton park after their dogs fought.

The alarming incident took place in the New Century Park just off Albert Road in Luton on Sunday, May 5.

The scene of the incident

At around 12pm, the woman was walking her dog in the park when it was involved in an scrap with another dog belonging to the man.

The man took what is believed to be a firearm from his pocket and pointed it at the woman, before leaving the park on foot in an unknown direction.

The man is described as white, clean shaven with a bald head, 5’11 and of a large, stocky build, in his late 40s or early 50s. He was wearing a white t-shirt with a black logo on the front, dark tracksuit bottoms with a thin line down the outer legs, and white trainers.

He had a chunky silver chain necklace, and a faded blue tattoo across his right knuckles and his large, black dog was on a choke chain lead.

DC Mandy Godfree said: “This was a very frightening incident for the victim. We have been following several lines of enquiry but would appreciate help from the public to locate this man.

“We are appealing for anyone with any information about this man, or who may have been in the area at the time, to come forward and report anything that could help us with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC Godfree via the online reporting centre or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 40/25624/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.