Woman 'seriously injured' after attack inside Luton home

Published 21st Mar 2025, 16:07 BST
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston
A woman was taken to hospital after being assaulted inside a house in Luton.

The incident happened around 5.30pm on Thursday, March 20 at a property in Wycliffe Road.

The victim has been treated for her injuries which were “not deemed to be life-changing or life-threatening”.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: “We understand this is concerning for residents, however this is believed to be an isolated incident. We have increased patrols in the area for support to members of the public and our investigation is ongoing.”

If anyone has any information, call 101 and quote reference Operation Idared.

