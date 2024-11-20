Icknield High School. Picture: Google Maps

A woman is in hospital after being injured in a collision outside of a school this morning (Wednesday)

The collision between a car and a pedestrian happened at around 8.10am at Icknield High School. One woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Bedfordshire Police said: “Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, and quote reference 59 of 20 November.

“We would like to remind members of the public not to speculate about the circumstances.”