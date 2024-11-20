Woman seriously injured after crash outside Luton school

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 20th Nov 2024, 17:24 GMT
Icknield High School. Picture: Google MapsIcknield High School. Picture: Google Maps
Icknield High School. Picture: Google Maps
A woman is in hospital after being injured in a collision outside of a school this morning (Wednesday)

The collision between a car and a pedestrian happened at around 8.10am at Icknield High School. One woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Bedfordshire Police said: “Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, and quote reference 59 of 20 November.

“We would like to remind members of the public not to speculate about the circumstances.”

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice