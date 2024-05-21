The stabbing happened near a school in Dunstable Road, Luton, shortly after 8.30am this morning (Tuesday)

A woman is in hospital after being stabbed near a school this morning (Tuesday).

The incident happened in Dunstable Road, Luton, shortly after 8.30am.

The victim has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. One man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

In a post on social media, officers said: “All children are safe within the school and there is no wider threat to the public. Police will maintain a strong presence in the area for reassurance.”