Woman seriously injured in Dunstable town centre assault

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A woman in her 20s was seriously injured after being attacked in Dunstable town centre in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 12).

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened just before 2.30am in High Street North and a man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Detective Constable Paige Keeley, investigating, said: “There were a number of people in the area at the time, and we’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything in the moments leading up to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any information, no matter how small, could help us establish what happened and support our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to report online at beds.police.uk/ro/report or call 101, quoting reference 40/58777/25.