Woman seriously injured in Dunstable town centre assault

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 13th Oct 2025, 09:00 BST
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Prestonplaceholder image
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston
A woman in her 20s was seriously injured after being attacked in Dunstable town centre in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 12).

The incident happened just before 2.30am in High Street North and a man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Most Popular

Detective Constable Paige Keeley, investigating, said: “There were a number of people in the area at the time, and we’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything in the moments leading up to it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Any information, no matter how small, could help us establish what happened and support our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to report online at beds.police.uk/ro/report or call 101, quoting reference 40/58777/25.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice