Woman seriously injured in Dunstable town centre assault
The incident happened just before 2.30am in High Street North and a man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm.
Detective Constable Paige Keeley, investigating, said: “There were a number of people in the area at the time, and we’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything in the moments leading up to it.
“Any information, no matter how small, could help us establish what happened and support our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to report online at beds.police.uk/ro/report or call 101, quoting reference 40/58777/25.