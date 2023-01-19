Woman sexually assaulted in ‘unprovoked and distressing’ attack near Luton Town Cricket Club

A woman was sexually assaulted whilst walking along New Bedford Road in Luton.

Bedfordshire Police say the incident happened at around 9.30pm on January 5 near Luton Town Cricket Club.

Now, officers are appealing for information. The man was described as 5’4’’, with short curly black hair, stubble. He was wearing a grey tracksuit bottoms, dark coloured hooded jumper and coat.

Detective Constable Laura McDonagh said: “This attack was unprovoked and distressing for the victim involved and our team of officers are working closely to support the victim, whilst progressing enquiries to identify the man involved.”

DC McDonagh added: “We are appealing to anyone who was in this area, either on foot or travelling in a vehicle who may have had access to a dash camera and may have recorded anyone in the area, as this could assist us with our investigation.”

