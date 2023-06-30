News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Woman sexually assaulted on busway in Houghton Regis

A group of people stopped to help her
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Jun 2023, 16:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 16:58 BST

A woman was sexually assaulted while walking along a bus route in Houghton Regis yesterday (June 22).

The attack happened at around 8.45pm whilst the victim was walking down the busway close to Portland Ride.

Detective Sergeant Amy Hawkes, from Bedfordshire Police’s specialist Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) team, said: “This was an unprovoked attack which left the victim understandably distressed. Our team of officers are working closely to support the victim, whilst progressing enquiries to identify the man involved.”

Did you see anything?Did you see anything?
Did you see anything?
Most Popular

Police are now asking witnesses to come forward. A group of people stopped to help who the police would like to speak to these people.

DS Hawkes added: “We are appealing to anyone who was in this area, either on foot or travelling in a vehicle who may have had access to a dash camera and may have recorded anyone in the area, to get in touch as this could assist us with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it here or by calling 101, quoting 40/34917/23. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.