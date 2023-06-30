A woman was sexually assaulted while walking along a bus route in Houghton Regis yesterday (June 22).

The attack happened at around 8.45pm whilst the victim was walking down the busway close to Portland Ride.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detective Sergeant Amy Hawkes, from Bedfordshire Police’s specialist Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) team, said: “This was an unprovoked attack which left the victim understandably distressed. Our team of officers are working closely to support the victim, whilst progressing enquiries to identify the man involved.”

Did you see anything?

Police are now asking witnesses to come forward. A group of people stopped to help who the police would like to speak to these people.

DS Hawkes added: “We are appealing to anyone who was in this area, either on foot or travelling in a vehicle who may have had access to a dash camera and may have recorded anyone in the area, to get in touch as this could assist us with our investigation.”