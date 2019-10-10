Woman suffers terrifying sex attack by gang in Luton alleyway

Police are investigating after a woman endured a terrifying sexual assault by a gang in a Luton alleyway.

The incident took place in Moor Path, near Biscot Road at around 8.25pm last night.

The woman is understood to have been walking home when she was set upon by the gang, who began tearing at her clothing and threw her to the ground.

Any witnesses or anyone else with any information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police on 101, or contact the force through its online reporting centre on its website, quoting reference 40/58390/19.