Woman threatened and robbed after masked men break in to her Luton home

A woman was threatened and robbed after two men broke in to her Luton home.

The terrifying incident happened at around 11pm on Wednesday, August 30 after the masked men – who were brandishing a metal object – broke in to her home on Brook Street in Luton. The victim’s handbag and mobile phone were stolen.

The pair are both described as white and in their 20s, and were wearing all black clothing with dark face coverings.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, investigating, said: “This is a disgusting crime, in which a lone female has been robbed and threatened with violence in her own home. It is vital that we identify these individuals and would ask for the public's support in doing so.

“We’re asking anyone in the surrounding area to check CCTV cameras or dash cam footage, as this may feature crucial information to support our investigation.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact DC Jason Wheeler online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 40/47279/23.