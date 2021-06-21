Woman verbally abused in 'hate crime' in Luton town centre

Victoria Street, Luton

The incident is reported to have taken place between 5.20pm and 5.50pm on Sunday, June 13.

The woman was sat in her car in Victoria Street, opposite the car park in Regent Street, when she was approached by a man who verbally abused her.

PC Mark Conyers said: “This incident happened in a busy Luton road at peak hours.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who was in this area at the time and witnessed this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101 and quote reference number 40/30048/21.