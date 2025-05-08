Woman’s necklace stolen during Luton attack

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A woman was attacked and had her necklace stolen as she walked through Luton this week.

The victim was walking along Russell Street at around 3.15pm on Tuesday, May 6, when she was assaulted and her necklace ripped off her.

The offender is described as a white man in his mid to late thirties, 6ft, of average build, with a black and white beard. He was wearing a black tracksuit, white trainers, and a thick silver chain around his neck at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online, quoting reference 40/25037/25.