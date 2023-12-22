YouTube video leads to Luton dealer being jailed after drugs and BB guns found
A Luton drug dealer has been jailed after Bedfordshire Police launched a pioneering investigation using social media to convict him.
Detectives uncovered a “disturbing video on YouTube” which showed Fesal Khan involved in criminal activity. After identifying the people in the video, they carried out a warrant within a week and found thousands of pounds of cocaine, heroin, and cash as well as two BB guns at the address in Luton.
They also found a smart TV at the address was logged into the YouTube channel the video was posted on.
Khan, 41, of Marsh Road, Luton, subsequently pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, as well as weapons offences. Yesterday (December 22) at Luton Crown Court Khan was jailed for three years and four months.
Detective Sergeant Darren Murphy, from Bedfordshire Police’s Cyber Hub, said: “This is a great result and another tool in our arsenal to disrupt criminal gangs and get them off the streets.
“It is a sad reality that many criminals, from drug dealers and other organised crime groups through to fraudsters and sexual predators, now carry out a significant amount of their offending online.
“Criminals operating online should be clear. We know who you are, we know what you’re doing and we will use everything in our locker to take action against you.”