‘Cure for Anusjka’ Luton Hoo charity dinner to help mum beat rare blood disease

A Luton mother who is desperate to beat a rare blood disease is holding a fundraising dinner for a new treatment.

In March last year, the Luton News featured Anusjka Regis-Etumnu who described her life as “39 years of excruciating pain”, having battled Sickle Cell Anaemia since birth.

The disease is caused by an inherited abnormal hemoglobin (an oxygen-carrying protein) meaning red blood cells become distorted - prone to rupture and block blood vessels. Sufferers fight organ damage, fatigue and pain.

However, brave Anusjka has launched a GoFundMe campaign, which aims to raise £55,000 towards a new procedure not available on the NHS.

To help, she is organising a fundraising banquet at Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa on April 27 at 7.30pm. There will be a three-course menu, along with petit fours, special guest speakers, auctions, raffles and live performances.

Anusjka said: “There once was no cure for Sickle Cell Anaemia but now it is not just a dream! The procedure, developed at the National Institutes of Health in Maryland, relies on transplanted stem cells from a healthy, tissue-matched, full sibling. My sister Pete-Ann Bartholomew, is a full match. One day I may be able to live - not just survive.”

Sickle Cell disease is hereditary and Anusjka wants to encourage everyone to ask their GP for a blood test.

A banquet ticket costs £100. They are available on Eventbrite or call 07788201698.

To read our previous story, visit: https://www.lutontoday.co.uk/news/luton-mum-fighting-rare-sickle-cell-disease-on-mission-to-raise-55k-for-cure-1-8415918