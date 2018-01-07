Customers’ donations help thousands of rescue pets

Pets at Home in Luton is celebrating the success of 2017’s Santa Paws appeal after its efforts helped raise an overall amount of £1,476,668 for abandoned pets in the UK.

The appeal, which is run annually by the charity Support Adoption For Pets, smashed its target of 2,400,000 dinners and instead raised enough to provide 2,953,336 dinners for pets in rescue centres around the country.

Throughout December, the store team worked hard to support the Santa Paws appeal by collecting donations to provide meals for homeless pets in and around Luton.

Now in its sixth year, the Santa Paws appeal supports needy pets at local animal rescue centres.

The team at Pets at Home Luton was just one of hundreds of stores that helped provide nearly three million dinners for homeless pets across the county, all thanks to generous customers.

Store manager Philip Thomas said: “We had so much fun raising money and are so grateful to all of our generous customers for taking part.”