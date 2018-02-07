Dare to walk across hot coals for Luton’s Keech Hospice Care?

A dedicated Luton nurse is taking on the challenge of walking over fiery coals to raise money for the seriously ill adults and children her charity cares for.

Caroline Roy, a nurse on the adult in-patient unit at Keech Hospice Care, can’t wait to take on the charity’s firewalk on Sunday, February 11.

Caroline

She said: “I’ve taken on challenges for Keech Hospice Care before – including trekking across India.

“But walking across 12 feet of burning hot coals is something I’ve never done. I’m totally out of my comfort zone – but I say ‘bring it on’! If it gets tough I’ll think of my patients - that’ll push me through.”

It’s hoped the event will raise thousands of pounds to help Keech Hospice Care continue to ensure adults and children who have a terminal or life-limiting illness get the excellent specialist care and support they need.

A firewalk is the “ultimate test of mind and body”, with participants walking barefoot across 12 feet of hot coals, nearing 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit.

Liz Searle, CEO at Keech Hospice Care, said: “It’s the first time a firewalk has been held at the hospice itself.

“As a charity, around 70 per cent of our funding for our care services comes from the community and our supporters, so there has never been a time when your support has been needed more.”

Registered firewalkers receive a medal on completion.

Entry is just £25 for adults over the age of 18.

Training begins at 4.15pm at Keech Hospice Care, Great Bramingham Lane, on the day and the firewalk starts at 5.45pm.

To sign up to the firewalk please visit : www.keech.org.uk/firewalk or call 01582 707940.