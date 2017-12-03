Darren runs his way to happiness

A man who was tired of being overweight and unfit now loves running.

In April 2017, Darren Goult, from Teddington, decided enough was enough after reaching almost the heaviest weight he’d ever been.

He joined Weight Watchers, where met his coach Clare who he found very supportive and encouraging from the beginning. Darren started to use the Weight Watchers app which meant he could track all his foods and scan items to see how many points they were, allowing him to keep a record of everything.

Darren started his first weigh-in week with a 7lb loss, which gave him the motivation to carry on.

He joined his local gym and discovered a love of the treadmill.

As his love for running increased, Darren signed up to a 10k run in Shoreditch, London, in October and a local 5k run.

Darren said: “My 5k run took place on October 1, it was amazing, I ran a good time, even better than I had hoped for.”

He ran the 10k for Macmillan Cancer and raised over £400 and has now entered The London Marathon 2018 for Get Kids Going – a sport and mobility organisation for disabled children.