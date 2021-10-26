Dead mouse and droppings found in 'filthy' Luton takeaway

Mouse droppings and a dead mouse were found at the takeaway

The former owners of a Luton takeaway have been prosecuted by the council for poor hygiene, cleaning and structural standards including a mouse infestation in their premises.

The ex owners of food business Dino’s Peri Peri Grill on 371 Dunstable Road, Luton, have been fined and given a caution.

In August 2018, a council food and safety officer visited the premises and found an infestation of rodents. Mouse droppings were seen on the lids of food containers and on the shelves where food and equipment were being stored.

A dead mouse was seen underneath equipment on a food preparation surface.

There was inadequate pest proofing and an accumulation of old equipment and building material in the rear garden. The premises and equipment was found to be dirty and there was filthy tape on one of the taps at the sink.

The business was immediately closed at the time using hygiene emergency prohibition powers.

Sam Nazar of Dunstable Road, Luton was fined £1,120 and ordered to pay costs of £1,000 at Luton Magistrates court on 27 September this year. Mr Zahier Nazar, also of Dunstable Road, Luton accepted a Simple Caution.

The food business at this address is now under new ownership and has undergone a refurbishment.

Nicola Monk, Corporate Director for Inclusive Economy, said: "It is essential that food business owners take their responsibilities seriously when operating a food business and they must be directly involved with a ‘hands on’ approach to ensure the safety of members of the public.

“All food businesses must have permanent, ongoing and adequate procedures in place to monitor and control pests. We strongly advise that a permanent pest control monitoring and treatment contract is in place with a reputable, professional and competent pest control company. Effective pest control also includes having good standards of cleanliness and maintenance of equipment and surfaces with a good finish to walls, floors and ceilings.

We will not hesitate to take action where businesses fail to put the safety of the public first.”

Food business operators should use reputable pest controllers that are registered with the British Pest Control Association or The National Pest Technical Association.