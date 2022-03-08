Amazing relief effort as donations flood in for Luton Ukraine support

Packing medical supplies in the chapel. - Photo Tony Margiocchi

Generous Lutonians have been inundating a Ukrainian group with vital clothing, food and medical supplies after a plea went out last week for donations to support the refugee crisis coming out of Ukraine.

The Luton branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB), has called for a temporary halt to donations after struggling to find space to store the goods before shipping them out to the war zone.

Chairman of the group Mykhaylo Ohal said they had been thrilled with the response so far.

A van with African Painted Dogs arrives from ZSL Whipsnade Zoo with more supplies - Photo Tony Margiocchi

"It's been amazing," he said. "Many of the people had never heard of Ukraine until now but they still came to help."

Although they are currently not accepting new donations, he and his team are working through the stuff they already have.

""Our people are tired," he said. "They are really tired and have worked really hard."

A lorry load of donated goods has already gone out to the Polish border to help the more than 2 million refugees who have fled the country since the Russian invasion on February 24.

Master Corporal (Retired) Pavel Wroblewski (Retired from the artillery in the Polish ) arrived with much needed military supplies of rucksacks, clothing and medical supplies - Photo Tony Margiocchi

People have been donating money, but also clothing, personal hygiene products and medical supplies such as dressings, bandages, antiseptic wipes and painkillers, plus adult nappies for the wounded.

One donation had a profound effect on the workers.

In a message on the group's Facebook page it said: "Today we had a donation that moved us to tears. 9-year-old Yanis Porumb asked his mum to take all his pocket money (£25) and said he wanted his donation to help stop the war and that he was willing to give whatever he had to make it happen.

"We accepted this donation from a small child with a big heart, but we wouldn't want the children to give their funds. If your children want to support children in Ukraine, ask them to draw a drawing, sign from whom and take a picture and send it to us either by mail or in the messenger of the page, we will send them to their children in Ukraine!"

Sorting the many donations received - Photo Tony Margiocchi

Supermarkets have also been donating food, so the campaigners are now concentrating on medical supplies and personal hygiene products

Mykhaylo said: "We are still scared. We just worry about family, friends, mates, but we keep busy and try to do everything we can to help them.

"We have had lots of donations, lots of phone calls, people saying 'how can we help, how can we help?' We've been sent flowers, cards. We really appreciate it from everyone."

Mykhaylo's in-laws both live there and he visited the country just one month ago.

Some of the medical supplies ready to go - Photo Tony Margiocchi

He added: "People are scared, really scared. We call them every day. They're sitting in cellars, some are underground; it's horrible, really horrible.

"They [my in-laws] don't want to leave the country. They want to stay there until something better happens.

"My wife's dad is 74 and he doesn't want to go anywhere. He says: 'I'll be safe here; it doesn't matter what happens - if necessary I'll fight'. At 70 years!"

Myroslava Shchavinska, 43, said: "I really appreciate it. It's unexpected. We really feel like the whole world is supporting us.

"We need protection and medication for the front line. We need support right now. It's a horrible feeling.

"It's a threat for the whole world. We have just realised how fragile peace is."

Father Mykola Matwijiwskyj the Ukrainian priest arrived and blessed the donations and those who had toiled to sort and pack them. Photo: Tony Margiocchi

There are around 19 members of the Luton branch, which has also received strong support from the town's diverse communities.