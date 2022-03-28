Big-hearted Lutonians keep up the support for Ukraine

The Ukrainian community in Luton continues to be moved by the contributions flooding in to help those caught up in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

More than four lorry loads of donated goods, including essential medical supplies, food, clothing and bedding, have now gone out to help some of the more than two million refugees who have fled into neighbouring countries to escape the fighting.

A spokesman for the Luton branch of Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB) said: "Our dearest friends! Once again - our heartfelt thank you to everyone who has been helping and supporting Ukraine!

Donations have been flooding in for the Ukrainian appeal

"Another lorry sent from Luton (now not just Ukrainian, but international) community reached Ukraine yesterday. 25 palettes with essentials arrived safely!

"On the day when the lorry was just about to start the long journey directly to Ukraine from the UK, the lorry driver Volodymyr received news about new addition in his family - near Kyiv, while the area was shelled by Russians, his granddaughter was born. Our congratulations to the granddad, thank you for delivering all the goods safely to Ukraine! Our best wishes to the newborn and the whole family, wishing peace and health!"

The Olive Tree Church in Luton last week gave £630 to the group after holding a fundraiser.

And on April 24 the Luton Community group is holding a fundraising event with music, Ukranian dance, martial arts, Tai chi and more. There will also be children's activities, face painting, and auctions as well as food and refreshments.