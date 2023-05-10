News you can trust since 1891
Dementia charity to hold free information event in Dunstable this month

Residents can learn more about the condition and how to care with those with dementia

By Louise EvansContributor
Published 10th May 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 11:14 BST

A Bedfordshire dementia charity is set to hold a free two-hour dementia information event in Dunstable later this month.

Tibbs Dementia Foundation is an award-winning organisation with a mission to help people to live well with dementia and reduce stigma surrounding the condition. They offer fun and stimulating activities in an inclusive environment.

The session at the Priory Church Hall starts at 2pm on May 30. The two-hour talk will to give people an introduction to the condition and best practice dementia care. They will also be discussing their activity groups, and given an overview of other dementia support services available from different organisations.

They offer regular activity and support groups across the county for those living with dementia.They offer regular activity and support groups across the county for those living with dementia.
The charity says that the session will be a great opportunity to meet others affected by dementia, to ask questions, share your experience and learn together in a friendly and welcoming space.

To book a place, email [email protected] or call 07483 951733.

