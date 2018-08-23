Denbigh High School celebrates outstanding set of GCSE results

Pupils at Denbigh High School achieved an atonishing round of GCSE results, with over 100 achieving the equivalent of an ‘A’.

This year almost all GCSE subjects receive new grading where scale 9 is the highest standard.

Denbigh High School

34 students at Denbigh scored at least one scale 9 award, whilst 118 students at Denbigh scored at least one scale 7 award or higher, broadly the equivalent of a previous grade ‘A’.

16 students gained 10 or more passes each at grades 9-7. Mr Townsend estimates that student progress overall for Denbigh will this year as in previous years remain a very significant strength of the school, despite any changes nationally.

Headteacher Colin Townsend, and acting headteacher Donna Neely-Hayes were “absolutely delighted” to join the many excited students who attended to collect their GCSE results today.

Mr Townsend said: “At a time where it is recognised that the current and changed GCSEs are more challenging, students and families should be rightly proud that their hard work and determination has paid off so handsomely for most.”

Mr Townsend estimates that student progress overall for Denbigh will this year as in previous years remain a very significant strength of the school, despite any changes nationally.

Mrs Neely-Hayes thanked Denbigh’s staff who have “worked tirelessly” to support students throughout their exams.