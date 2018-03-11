Denbigh pupil proves he’s Marvellous

A pupil at Denbigh High School has won a top award.

Marvellous Akib has won the 2018 British Education Award (BEA) in the GCSE category for England across the East Midlands, East Anglia, London, South East and South West.

The BEA identifies and celebrates individuals who have excelled within the British education system and is open to nominations of students in secondary school, college or university in the UK.

Marvellous was diagnosed with a chronic disease that causes weakness in the skeletal muscles in September 2013. Despite the challenges and barriers he faced in his school life, he threw himself into a wide range of activities and high-profile events. These included coaching young students from local primary schools and embarking on the Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Marvellous said: “I feel really honoured to have been recognised for a British Education Award. Mrs Neely-Hayes and my teachers at Denbigh High School have been very supportive and helped me to keep my sense of humour and determination to succeed.

“There have been days where, due to the nature of my illness, I have been physically unable to function – but I was so determined to get to school and make the most of every opportunity I have. My parents have also been such a huge support, and the good working relationship between them, Addenbrookes Hospital and Denbigh High School was vitally important for my progress and recovery.”