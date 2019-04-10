Detectives seek mobile phone footage after attack in Luton leaves man with bleed on the brain

Six weeks after a man was left with head injuries on a street in Luton, officers are asking the public for help to establish what happened - including any mobile phone footage of the incident.

The attack took place in Grove Road

At around 2.15pm on Wednesday 27 February, a 43-year-old man was found unconscious in Grove Road with head injuries.

He was taken to hospital where a scan revealed he had a bleed on the brain. He remains in intensive care in a serious condition.

DC Mandy Godfree said: “It is six weeks now since the victim was found in the street. He remains in hospital and he is not well enough to speak to me about the incident. Therefore, I am appealing for help from members of the public.

“I want to find out what happened to our victim. Although our enquiries are ongoing, I am concerned that he was assaulted, and then left in the street with serious injuries by someone who knew what they had inflicted on him, but had no regard for his condition.

“We have information to suggest that mobile phone footage of the incident may have been put on social media very briefly before being removed. Therefore, I would like to appeal to anyone who knows they have mobile phone footage of an incident in GroveRoad to come forward. Similarly I’d like to ask the public to cast their minds back to six weeks ago – if you were in or around Grove Road that afternoon, do you remember seeing anything suspicious?

“At this stage information from the public will be vital in either ruling out foul play, or apprehending an offender.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call DC Godfree on 101 quoting reference number 40/11826/19. Alternatively report information anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.