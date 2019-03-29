Determined Luton apprentice wins top Clarion Futures award at just 19 years old

An ambitious Luton woman scooped a top accolade at the Clarion Futures Apprenticeship Awards.

Sophie Kettle won Apprentice of the Year (Advanced, Level 3) at a ceremony run by Clarion Futures.

During her speech, Sophie bravely spoke about the difficult relationship she had with her alcoholic father, who passed away last year, and hopes to inspire others to achieve their dreams no matter what. Sophie is an on site manager for ENGIE in Maida Vale at just 19.

Sophie said: “I am so grateful for the people at ENGIE who have picked me up continuously throughout the past three years and made me who I am today.

“I like to think I am blasting a pathway for women in construction by making a success of the apprenticeship and I will continue to take every opportunity to learn and grow.”

Clarion Futures works to support people into jobs and apprenticeships across the country, with a focus on communities with a high number of Clarion residents. It has now placed more than one thousand people into apprenticeships.

Phil Miles, director of Clarion Futures, said: “Sophie’s story is truly inspirational and she is a deserving winner of our Apprentice of the Year prize.

It is a privilege for Clarion Futures to play our part in supporting people like Sophie to succeed and to fulfil their potential.”