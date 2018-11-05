Devastating house fire exposes cannabis factory in Luton

A cannabis factory in Luton was exposed after a severe house fire last week.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire in Baker Street on Thursday evening after receiving several calls about a fire at a two-storey terraced house.

The cannabis factor was exposed

When crews arrived around five minutes later, they found the blaze was well developed and it was clear the property was being used as a cannabis factory.

Fire fighter extinguished the flames quickly. The ground floor of the home was 50% damaged by fire, the first floor 60% damaged by fire and the roof void 30% damaged by fire. The remainder of the property was affected by heat and smoke damage.

Group Commander Steve Alle, said: “I would like to thank the fire crews who tackled the fire quickly and were able to prevent damage to surrounding houses.

“Cannabis factories present a serious risk to firefighters and neighbouring properties.

The aftermath of the fire

“Illegally obtained electricity can increase the risk of fire occurring and properties can have additional hazards like sharps, gases and weakened structures, which all present serious risks to firefighters when fighting fires and protecting the public.”

Bedfordshire Police and Fire Investigation Officers undertook further investigations and enquiries at the scene the following day.

If you suspect there is a cannabis factory in your neighbourhood you can report it by calling 101 or anonymously contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.