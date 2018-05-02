Disabled Luton girl gifted new independence with Cashino’s powered wheelchair

A nine-year-old Luton girl who has cerebral palsy has gained new independence and mobility after she was gifted a specialised wheelchair.

Ilm Hussain, who also has Global development delay, was delighted to receive the special kit after fundraising by kind customers and staff at Cashino Hemel Hempstead.

Ilm, whose condition affects movement and co-ordination, was pleased to receive a powered wheelchair, hoping to increase her social skills and enjoy a life with more freedom.

Ilm’s mum, said: “My daughter is only able to sit upright unaided for a few minutes, and typically moves on the floor by rolling or commando crawling.

“She also uses a body support walker, but this is only suitable for short distances.

“Ilm currently has a manual wheelchair, but due to increased weakness in her upper body this means she has to have assistance when moving around school and the general environment.

“The powered wheelchair will give her the independence and mobility she needs.”

Cashino, which operates 171 adult gaming centres across the country, is one of the main fundraisers for CHIPS, a charity set up on behalf of the casino and gaming industry, which aims to provide specialised wheelchairs for children with severe mobility problems.

Cashino Hemel Hempstead manager, Joanna Szyszko, said: “It’s so rewarding to know that our fundraising efforts are going to make such a huge difference to Ilm and her family’s life.

“She is such a lovely, friendly girl who thoroughly deserves this wheelchair.”

In total, CHIPS has raised around £2million and presented around 500 wheelchairs to children in the UK.