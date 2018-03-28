Luton Borough Council is floating ideas to offer employers an incentive of up to 50% of the first’s year salary for employing workers from an “identified disadvantaged group”.

At a meeting of the council’s Scrutiny Finance Review group, proposals were discussed for further development of a Disadvantaged Workers Scheme for Luton.

This would be an incentive of up to 50% of the first year salary for employing an individual from an identified disadvantaged group.

The report notes that further work is required to identify how this initiative would be funded.

The report stated: “The council currently has limited support available to retain businesses in Luton.

“There is scope with an EU agreed programme known as Disadvantaged Workers Scheme to be as part of a package to support business retention.”

> What do you think? Email your views to editorial@lutonnews.co.uk.