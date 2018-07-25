Distraction burglars steal precious family wedding ring from Luton victim

A Luton man had his wife’s precious gold wedding ring and a pocket watch stolen, after three men arrived at his home and carried out a distraction burglary.

Yesterday (Tuesday) at approximately 12.30pm, three men went to a house in Enderby Road, Luton to carry out some work on the guttering at the property.

On arrival, they told the victim that they needed access to his garage to get into the back garden. Two of the men distracted the victim at the front door while one went to the back of the property.

The victim later realised that someone had searched a bedroom in the house, and that cash and jewellery was missing.

The first man is described as white, in his early 20s, around six foot tall, of chubby build, and with short fair ginger hair and some stubble around his face.

The second man is described as white, in his early 20s, around six foot tall and of very slim build. He is described as having short dark black hair with a pencil moustache.

The third man is described as white, aged around 18, approximately 5’ 8” of chubby build, with short fair ginger hair and appeared clean shaven.

The men left the scene in a gold coloured Renault.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, investigating, said: “This incident has left the victim understandably very shocked and upset. I am urgently appealing for anyone who may be able to help us identify the three men responsible to contact us immediately.

“The victim’s wife’s gold wedding ring was stolen, along with a gold pocket watch which is very distinctive. The pocket watch has a deer hunter pattern on the outside and is attached to a gold chain with a sovereign at the other end. An 18 carat gold Raymond Weil watch was also taken along with a substantial amount of cash.

“These items have a huge sentimental value and have been owned by the victim for over 40 years. If anyone has approached you offering to sell these items please get in touch, as I would like to reunite the owners with their property.”

If you have any information please contact DC Wheeler on 101, or visit Bedfordshire Police’s online reporting centre at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. Please quote the incident number 40/13965/18.