Disturbing discovery as ‘miscarried foetus’ found by entrance of Luton flats

Shocked residents found a ‘miscarried foetus’ near the entrance of their flats in High Town in a disturbing incident last week.

The grim discovery was made at Villa Court near the end of Old Bedford Road on Monday, February 11, followed by the appearance of more blood at the same spot the following day.

Villa Court, Luton

One shocked resident said: “I can’t take this anymore... crack-heads get into the block everyday, used condoms, filth and now this.

“I’ve called police again, environmental health and building manager. No show as yet... I feel sick.”

Graphic images have been sent to the Luton News from the scene.

Cllr Michael Garrett said: “I had a telephone call from a lady – she wouldn’t give a name – she just said that there had been a miscarriage and the remains of the miscarriage were all over the floor of the entrance to Villa Court.

“She’d been on the phone to the town hall and couldn’t get hold of her councillors, so I got the environmental health team down there.

”High Town has become so run-down in these past few years, there’s a major problem with prostitution and drug-taking. I was only called because my team had been leafleting there recently.”

A Beds Police spokesman said the force had no record of the incident being reported to them.

A Luton Borough Council spokesman added: “We take the health and wellbeing of everyone living in Luton extremely seriously.

“We would like to reassure residents that our safeguarding teams were alerted immediately when we received concerning reports related to Villa Court, and they have been working to ensure help is offered to anyone who needs it.”