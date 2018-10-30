DJ films baggage handlers throwing luggage onto cart at Luton Airport

Video footage shows the moment baggage handling staff at Luton Airport were caught carelessly throwing luggage from the plane’s hold onto a nearby cart.

Passenger and professional DJ Rob Button, 43, said he was stunned to see the two men thoughtlessly tossing bags with no concern for their contents.

Video grab of the moment airport staff were caught carelessly throwing luggage from the plane's hold onto a nearby cart

In the footage some of the bags have a soft landing but others spiral out of control and tumble to the bottom of the pile as they are unloaded by the Wizz Air flight.

Rob was returning to Luton airport from Poznan, Poland, on Saturday, October 27 when the incident occurred.

“The video says it all really,” he said.

“I could see them throwing the bags without any care for anyone’s belongings. It’s the disregard they had that bothered me.

“I filmed them for a while, it was just for a short while, that’s clearly how they unload the luggage.

“If you had your laptop or iPad in there who could say what would have happened, things get broken don’t they.”

Luton Airport said that baggage handlers are not employed by the airport, instead, the airline is responsible for hiring ground services.

A spokesman for the airport said: “We expect all third parties operating at London Luton Airport to uphold our high standards.

“Where this is not the case, we work with our airline partners and their ground handling agents to take any appropriate action.”

Wizz Air said it paid a company called Azzura to unload the plane.

Azzura, which is based in Italy, have been approached for comment.