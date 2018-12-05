Domino’s Luton and Dunstable give tasty £15k donation to L&D Helipad appeal

Domino’s Pizza has raised a fantastic £15,000 towards the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital’s appeal to build a Helipad.

The money is the first part of the pizza delivery’s fundraising drive, as it aims to give £100,000 to the Lewsey Road ‘Helipad Appeal’, and its hardworking team members from Luton and Dunstable stores participated in fundraising challenges, such as the Love Luton Marathon and ‘ 10K Run’.

They also held fundraising days at their stores, and donated proceeds from pizza sales.

A cheque was presented at the grand opening of their newest store in Riddy Lane, Luton, on November 7 to Sarah Amexheta and Bianca-Lee John from the L&D’s fundraising team, and L&D staff nurse, Emma Chandler.

Franchisee for the Domino’s Luton stores, Arshad Yasin, said: “We are so pleased to be able to help the L&D in their mission to raise much-needed funds.

“A big thank you to our customers who have helped us. The L&D is a pillar of our community and we are delighted to fundraise for them.”

Bianca-Lee John added, “We are so grateful to Domino’s staff and customers for supporting our ‘Helipad Appeal’ – it’s great to see our local community getting so involved and we are excited to see what else they will be doing in support of the appeal.”

£5.4m is needed in total.