Donation of treats to Cat Welfare Luton

A local business owner visited Cat Welfare Luton to deliver all the items she had collected for her reverse advent calendar. Wendy Johnstone donated food, cat litter, toys and treats for the cats and kittens at the cat rescue.

Owner Sally Ainsbury said: “It’s amazing that there are people like Wendy out there who choose to help us, we wouldn’t be able to run the rescue without donations from the public.”

If you are interested in helping the charity by adopting a cat or supporting them with donations, you can find them on Facebook @CatWelfareLuton.