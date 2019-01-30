Double decker bus crashes into Luton bridge and rips off roof

A double decker bus has hit a railway bridge in Luton causing its roof to be ripped off.

The incident happened at 11.15am this morning when a Three Star Coaches bus crashed into the railway bridge at the bottom of Hitchin Road.

The collision saw “severe damage” to the top of the bus with the roof crushed, windows smashed, and only its front top deck window remaining intact.

There were no passengers on the bus and the vehicle and its driver have been released from the bridge.

A spokesman from the Confederation of Passenger Transport, commenting on behalf of Three Star Coaches, said: “A double decker bus was being driven back to the depot in Sundon Park. There was no-one on it. It had just finished a private hire job.

“The incident happened at 11.15am this morning. The double decker vehicle struck a bridge [at the bottom of Hitchin Road near Church Street].

“As far as the incident goes the company is liaising with the police and the DVSA to help them with enquiries. “It appears to be driver error on this occasion.

“As far as the police are concerned there are no questions over the vehicle or company.

“The company will continue with its own in-house investigation into the incident.

“The roof was severely damaged but it is too early to say what the cost of repairs - if it can be repaired - will be.”