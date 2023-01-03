Emergency services at the scene. PIC: Kelly Phillips

Emergency services had to rescue a stricken bus after it got stuck under a railway bridge in Luton.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue sent out a warning on social media at around 9.35 this morning (Tuesday) saying emergency services were at the scene near Church Street and Hitchin Road.

The incident came as many people are starting back to work and school after the long festive break.

But the fire service managed to release the bus around an hour later – leaving the incident in the hands of Bedfordshire Police and Network Rail at around 10.30am.