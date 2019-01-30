Dramatic pictures of Luton bus that crashed into railway bridge

The Luton News has received dramatic pictures of the bus that crashed into the Hitchin Road railway bridge this morning.

The Three Star Coaches vehicle collided with the bridge at 11.15am and had its roof ripped off and windows smashed. Only its front top deck window remained intact.

No passengers were on board and the driver and vehicle have been released from the scene.

One eyewitness claimed: “It’s a good job this bus was empty. It was on it’s way up to Inspire to collect school children swimming.”

