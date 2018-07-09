Drivers advised of delays on the M1 southbound at Junction 10 after two vehicle collision

Drivers travelling South on the M1 are being advised to take alternative routes after a two vehicle collision near junction 10.

Highways England posted on its website at 1.48pm: “In Bedfordshire, the M1 southbound has 3 lanes closed at J10 due to a collision. The Emergency Services are working at the scene.

“Long delays of approximately 1 hour are now being measured on the approach from Milton Keynes towards Luton.”

Bedfordshire Police were called to reports of a two vehicle collision at 12.35pm between junction 10 and junction 9 (Flamstead).

A spokesman for the force said: “One person sustained injuries, not believed to be serious.

“Recovery is ongoing, they are working to reopen two of the lanes soon.”

East of England Ambulance Service were called to the collision, a spokesman for the service said: “Two ambulance crews and an ambulance officer were sent to help.

“Two patients, treated at the scene, were taken to Luton and Dunstable Hospital for further care.”