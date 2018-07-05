Drivers advised of road closures in Vauxhall Way for essential utility works

Motorists are advised of essential utility works taking place in Vauxhall Way, Luton, from Monday, July 9, for up to seven weeks.

Lane closures and traffic lights will be in operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with work taking place from 7am to 7pm each day.

The works are to allow for the installation of a new power connection and electricity sub-station for the Luton DART. Once work has been completed in Vauxhall Way, lane closures and traffic lights will then be in place in Eaton Green Road for seven weeks, and after that in Kimpton Road for four weeks.

Alex Constantinides, Service Director for highways, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused by these essential works which have been carefully planned to minimise any disruption on the road network and to residents as far as possible.

“The traffic lights will be staffed twice a day at peak times, and operatives will be on site at all times to carefully monitor traffic and control it if necessary.

“Nonetheless we do advise motorists to please plan their journeys and allow extra time during this period.”

Advance warning signs have been deployed along the route, and updates on the forward works programme will be announced as soon as they are available.