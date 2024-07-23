Drivers advised to avoid area after crash at Luton's Parkway Roundabout

By Jo Robinson
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 14:52 BST
Police news. Image: Tony Margiocchi.
Drivers can expect delays after a crash in Luton.

Police are at the scene of a road traffic collision which has closed access to Gipsy Lane and Airport Way at the Parkway Roundabout.

Officers expect the roads to be closed for some time, so motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

This is a breaking news story, which will be updated with more information as we get it.

