Drivers have lucky escape after multi-vehicle collision in Luton
Drivers had a lucky escape after a multi-vehicle collision in Luton.
Firefighters were called Mount Pleasant Road at 10.35pm on Sunday (June 23) after three cars were involved in a crash.
No-one was trapped and Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service made sure the scene was safe.
The incident was left with Bedfordshire Police, who "assisted with scene management and recovery".