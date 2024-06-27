Drivers have lucky escape after multi-vehicle collision in Luton

By Jo Robinson
Published 27th Jun 2024, 14:22 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2024, 14:25 BST
Drivers had a lucky escape after a multi-vehicle collision in Luton.

Firefighters were called Mount Pleasant Road at 10.35pm on Sunday (June 23) after three cars were involved in a crash.

No-one was trapped and Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service made sure the scene was safe.

The incident was left with Bedfordshire Police, who "assisted with scene management and recovery".