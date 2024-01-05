News you can trust since 1891
Drivers told to avoid Luton road after ‘collision’

The police thanked people for their patience
Olivia Preston
Published 5th Jan 2024, 13:45 GMT
Drivers have been told to avoid the Cardiff Road areaDrivers have been told to avoid the Cardiff Road area
Police in Luton have told drivers to stay away from the area around Cardiff Road as they deal with a collision.

On Facebook, the force said: “We are currently at the scene of a collision in Cardiff Road, Luton. There is currently a road closure in place on Cardiff Road, from Castle Street to Telford Way.

“Please make alternative travel arrangements to avoid the area.”

This is a breaking story which we will update as we get more information.

