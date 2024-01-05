Drivers have been told to avoid the Cardiff Road area

Police in Luton have told drivers to stay away from the area around Cardiff Road as they deal with a collision.

On Facebook, the force said: “We are currently at the scene of a collision in Cardiff Road, Luton. There is currently a road closure in place on Cardiff Road, from Castle Street to Telford Way.

“Please make alternative travel arrangements to avoid the area.”