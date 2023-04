Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has asked residents avoid the area near Leagrave Road in Luton after reports of a van fire this afternoon (April 4)

A spokesperson for the service said: “The van was parked outside AA Carpets on Leagrave Road. One appliance from Dunstable was in attendance. Police closed the road. No persons injured, fire has been extinguished and the scene has been left with the police.”