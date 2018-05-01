Driving aspiration in Luton

Luton Council is preparing to launch a pilot project which aims to arm people with what they need to improve their jobs and career prospects.

The Aspiration Centre, a mobile unit which will reach the whole borough, forms part of the £1.9 million Luton Investment Framework (LIF) Skills and Opportunities programme - a three year plan to drive aspiration and highlight opportunities in Luton for residents.

The project launches on Friday, May 11, and Saturday, May 12, in St George’s Square, between 11.30am and 5.30pm.

It will promote the Skills Platform which provides an accessible resource to promote education, and career opportunities in Luton. The platform allows employers, individuals, training providers, Job Centre Plus and the council to host and deliver a range of services including jobs, training and work experience.

The centre will give residents the opportunity to find out more about the LIF programme and how the transformation of the town can make a difference to them.

The unit will move throughout Luton making it accessible to all residents.

Councillor Sian Timoney said: “We are really excited to launch this new skills project.

“Over the coming years there will be in excess of 18,500 new jobs in Luton as part of our £1.5 billion inward investment programme to transform the town and working with our partners we are focussed on supporting people to secure these roles.

“This is all part of our aim to create increased opportunities, and enhance prosperity across the town.

“If you want to know about job opportunities in Luton and how to improve your prospects, are interested in changing career, or are unsure about possible career pathways, come along to the Aspiration Centre. It could be a life changing visit. ”

For more details on the Aspiration Centre and when it will be visiting your area visit www.luton.gov.uk/aspirationcentre