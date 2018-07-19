Drop-in centre for domestic violence victims at Luton solicitors Morgan & Wiseman

A Luton solicitors is giving domestic violence a red card, offering free drop-in advice and health clinics for victims.

Morgan & Wiseman solicitors, Alma Street, has joined a campaign to highlight the rise in domestic violence during the Football World Cup.

According to a 2013 Lancaster University study of 2002, 2006 and 2010 World Cups, domestic violence reports rose 26 per cent when the English team won, and 38 per cent when they lost.

Shahid Shoeb, partner at Morgan & Wiseman, said: “It’s ironic that the beautiful game which brings joy to so many also has a dark side. Specialising in domestic violence cases, we see first hand the horror and torment that victims suffer.”

Taking the lead from campaigns ‘Give Domestic Abuse the Red Card’, ‘Football United Against Domestic Violence’, and ‘Operation Ribbon’, Morgan & Wiseman is offering drop-in clinics and health checks for victims, working with organisations including Luton Red Cross.

Clinics at Alma Street are 9am - 5pm Monday to Friday. Call: 01582 262070.